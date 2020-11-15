PEEK, Scott I. born January 5, 1927, died on November 10, 2020, peacefully in his sleep, his near 94 years of age finally overcoming his larger than life spirit. Known by various relatives and friends as Scotty, Dad, Pa, Grampy, Uncle Scotty or Uncle Scott, Birdlegs, and Papa Peek, Scott was the Ultimate Provider and People Person. To the end, he was always looking to support his family and friends in any way he could. Survivors include Lillian, his wife of 65 plus years; children, Cathy Peek McEwen, Nancy Peek McGowan and husband Ted, Scott I. "Skipper" Peek Jr. and wife, Deidre, Rosemary Peek, and William R. "Billy" Peek and wife, Stacy; grandchildren, Matthew McGowan, Michael McGowan and wife, Ali, Anne Marie McGowan Corpora and husband, Louis, Austin McGowan, Mary McGowan, Ali Peek Wilbur and husband, Eric, Jacquelyn Peek Gidel and husband, Rob, Scott I. Peek III and wife, Melissa, Gabrielle Peek McFadden and husband, Nick, James Peek, Dede Peek, Danny Peek, George F. Peek II, William R. "Bo" Peek Jr. and girlfriend, Grace Robinson, Christina Peek, and Robbie Peek; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy McFadden, Nicholas "Bubba" McFadden, William McFadden, Hadley Wilbur, Hayden Wilbur, Alexandra Wilbur, Emerson Wilbur, Robert "Tre" Gidel III, John Michael McGowan, Charlie McGowan, Kai Peek, and Lilliana Peek; longtime caregiver, Smith Cherelus; and special sister-in-law, Ida Barretto Guinta. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends who have fond memories of the gregarious Scotty. He was predeceased by son, George Francis Peek, parents Naomi and Robert Gordon Peek; and six older siblings, Collins, Will Frank, Jeannette, Elizabeth, Josephine, and Joe. Scotty was born and grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, the youngest of seven born to poor sharecroppers. He was graduated from Landon High School in 1945, earning All-State status in football, basketball, and track. He was recruited by several colleges for basketball but eventually accepted a track scholarship at the University of Florida. But right out of high school, Scotty served a stint in the U.S. Merchant Marines, making three cross-Atlantic trips to Germany during World War II. Scotty started college at UF but interrupted his college education for a two-year tour in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948, serving as a counterintelligence officer (and playing on the General's baseball team) before returning to UF. He earned a bachelor's degree in physical education, health, and recreation from UF in 1952. He was a three-year varsity letterman in both football and track (and still holds records for sprints on the curve). He was a member of the Golden Era Gators, a group of football players from roughly 1945-1952, who at one point suffered 13 consecutive losses and who remained friends all their lives and influenced our state's greatness. Upon finishing college, Scotty went to work for U.S. Senator George A. Smathers. He spent more than a decade in Washington, D.C., serving as Administrative Assistant (Chief of Staff) to Sen. Smathers and as executive director of the Kennedy/Johnson Presidential Campaign Committee for 13 southern states. Some referred to him as the Florida's Third Senator because of his connections, influence, and relationship-building skills. He was a founder and first chairman of the Quorum Club, now known as the 116 Club, an exclusive club near on Capitol Hill frequented by Members of Congress, staffers, and lobbyists. It was on the Hill that Scotty met sweet, beautiful Lillian Barretto, who worked for another Senator. She became the love of his life and mother of his six children. Together they exemplified perfect spousal love and family devotion. Faced with the challenge of supporting a big family on a government salary, Scotty moved everyone to Miami to work in the private sector at his own public relations firm, The ScoPe Co., which included the start-up Miami Dolphins as a client. From there, the family settled in Tampa in 1970. Scotty worked in various information/interactive technology, consulting, and real estate businesses. The rest of his work life, until he was near 90, was spent serving his beloved Gator Nation. He spent several decades in various capacities for the UF Foundation, including Director of Regional Development for the South Florida region and Director for Development for the College of Engineering. On the basis of his lifetime devotion to UF, he was honored by three UF Presidents for his distinguished service. He was also welcomed as a member of Florida Blue Key. Scotty's sweet, big heart loved, in order: Jesus, Lillian, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family (including his children's friends), his friends, the Gators, and our country. (He is no doubt thrilled that Gator Coach Dan Mullen tweeted about him on Wednesday). As the outpouring of sentiments from family and friends in recent days attests, he was a hard-working man with a fun sense of humor and who was wholeheartedly devoted to his family and friends and delighted to be of service to them. Indeed, his greatest gift was his other-centeredness, meaning concern for others and how he could help them or provide for them, especially his immediate family. He had a gift of recognizing anyone he met recognizing not just their face, but their "being." He remembered names of most everyone he met, even at the end when his memory was challenged. All his life, he was never dismissive or indifferent to anyone, including people that most of us take for granted, folks like barbers, nurses, cashiers at Publix, and wait staff at restaurants. He wanted to know their backstories. This gift, his natural and genuine care for others, was a big reason he was so well liked by all. That he held on at the end like a cat with nine lives (defeating colon cancer, pneumonia, and other old-age maladies) demonstrated his desire to provide support for Lillian and the rest of his family. He always asked if he could do something for you; examples of his standard commodities were "let me make some calls for you, let me put you in touch with (his connection to your mission), need any money, let me buy dinner, let me make some calls and help you get that job." He even bought lottery tickets so he could hit the jackpot and, he said, "spread it around but first give to the church." "Scotty was a phenomenon, one of those rare people you can always count on for good advice, wise counsel, encouragement, and anything else you needed," said Dr. John V. Lombardi, UF President Emeritus. One granddaughter described Scotty as "one of the most selfless examples of a human I've ever met. The definition of a Godly man." Scotty's legacy lives on in his big family. As long as there are Peeks roaming the earth, you will see his big smile, kindness, and giving, supportive spirit in them. A frequent visiting nurse summed up Scotty this way: "He truly was an amazing gentleman, not only emotionally and physically and intellectually, but most of all as a warm and loving father. His having raised such a truly kind and dedicated family is the sign of a great man." One of Scotty's favorite phrases was "don't rush the monkey and you'll get a better show." He was in no rush to leave his family and friends and gave us a great show, but we are confident he is exactly where he wants to be now, with Jesus. The family thanks Smith (an angel in the guise of a caregiver) for the constant TLC he gave Scotty the last four years. We also thank Fr. Tim Corcoran for his loving pastoral care of Scotty and Lillian. The family will greet visitors and pray together on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33609, from 3-4:30 pm. The funeral Mass will be Monday, November 16, 2020, at Christ the King at 10 am. A reception will follow in the parish's McLoughlin Center. There will be social distancing, and masks are suggested. The Mass will also be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/478102207
. Whether attending in church or virtually, Scotty would be pleased if you wore something orange and/or blue. Donations in Scotty's memory may be made to the Scott I. Peek Florida Opportunity Scholarship Endowment (#017659), UF Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604-9949. Ever the provider, even to strangers, Scotty was passionate about his endowment's purpose: to provide scholarships for first-generation college students.