Scott Lenz
LENZ, Scott Robert

50, a resident of Sarasota and Tampa, Florida, died on February 19, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Scott was a Clinical Implementation Specialist for Cancer and Aids Organizations and enjoyed his work greatly. He had a special place for many patients he encountered before and during his own illness. Scott attended Florida State University and was a life long "Nole". Scott worked in Denver after college and later moved back to Florida from Denver. He always loved the Mile High City. His hometown of St. Paul, MN was never far from his mind and he never stopped supporting his Minnesota Vikings. Scott is survived by his parents, Timothy and Patricia Lenz; sisters, Melissa (Jon) Waugh, and Kristine (Bob) Kobylus; nephews, Griffin and Parker Waugh, and Reese Kobylus. A time of gathering will take place at Serenity Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9th from 12:30-1:30 pm. A Celebration of Scott's Life will begin at 1:30 pm, with a burial to follow at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park.

Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
