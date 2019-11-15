Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott TANNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TANNER, Scott of Spartanburg, SC (formerly of the Clearwater area), went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Scott was born in Birmingham, AL in 1946 to Les and Verla Tanner. He attended the University of New Mexico and worked for Merrill Lynch for 45 years. Scott loved the ocean, walking on the beach, reading scripture, listening to country and gospel music, and giving back to his community. He loved spending time with his wife and daughter most of all. His family and friends will forever remember his beautiful blue eyes, his sense of humor, his open mind, and his unconditional love. Through all of his pain and suffering in his final years, he never once wavered on his Faith and love for our Lord. Scott is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pamela Tanner, of Spartanburg, SC; his brother, J.L. Tanner (and wife Nancy); his daughter, Kimberly Genobles (and husband Jason); and his two grandchildren, Victoria and Tanner. A celebration of Scott's life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:30 pm at the Pretty Place Chapel located at 4399 YMCA Camp Road, Cleveland, SC 29635. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in his name to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

