Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott VanDyke BARRS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARRS, Scott Van Dyke



67, of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away quietly at his home on June 3, 2019. He was born and was raised primarily in Tampa. Scott is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Sumiko "Sumi" Shin Barrs. He is also survived by five siblings, Carrington Barrs (Nancy), Bretta Sullivan (Don), Rick Barrs (Donna), Bruce Barrs (Maria), and Catherine Marston (John), all of Tampa, plus a host of nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Carrington Sr. And Peggy Van Dyke Barrs.



Having attended schools in Tampa, Spain, and the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, Scott graduated from Tampa's Plant High School in 1969. He later received a degree from Tampa Technical Institute and enjoyed a successful 40 year career in the aerospace industry, working for several companies including RCA, GE, and most recently Computer Sciences Raytheon as a systems controller. Even in his recent retirement, Scott's expertise was often sought by his former associates.



Scott was a kind soul, caring greatly for his wife, friends, and extended family. He and Sumi rarely missed a family gathering in Tampa. They traveled regularly to Cashiers, NC and to Belleair Beach. As a hobby, Scott enjoyed all vogues of electronic communications popularized through the years, such as ham radios, CB radios and computers. He was also an avid tennis and chess player in his youth and his love of reading continued throughout his life. Scott's kind and gentle spirit will be missed.



The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date.



Memorial gifts may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202, or to a .

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.