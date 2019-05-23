HOUCK, Scott William



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Scott William Houck after a tragic accident and a seven week fight for his life, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the age of 46 years. Scott will be greatly missed by his two children, Aidan and Olivia. He will also be lovingly remembered by his life partner of eight years, Taylor Bottone. He is survived by his father Bill; brother, Joseph (Jamie); sister, Beth (Frank), and several nieces and nephews, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott will also be deeply missed by his many friends in his hometown in Pittsburgh PA, his home in Gulfport FL, and the many friends he made while traveling the world. With Scott's love for life, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix, build or master. He had a wonderful life with Taylor, and will forever be in everyone's hearts. A celebration of life will be held for Scott at Pia's Trattoria on June 3, 2019 starting at 6 pm.

