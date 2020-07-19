Scotten HALE

HALE, Scotten K. "Scott" 91, of Largo passed away July 10, 2020. Born in Bayfield, WI, he and his wife Ruth (Smasal) moved to Clearwater, FL in 1960, where they opened his Podiatry practice and raised their two children. He was a Clearwater Rotary Club member and enjoyed outdoor and charitable activities. He is survived by his children, Karen Wing (Mark), and Douglas Hale (Flavia); grandsons, Jon (Kathryn) and Erik Wing; great-granddaughter, Violet. Private Funeral Services held at Sylvan Abbey, Clearwater, FL. View Full Obituary and Guestbook at www.SylvanAbbey.com