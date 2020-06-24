COOK, Sean Michael 26, passed away June 18, 2020 in Safety Harbor, Florida. Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was the son of Teresa Ann Cook. He graduated from St. Petersburg Catholic High School in 2012. He was employed at M&M Video Games of Largo where he worked as a Customer Service / Retail Sales Associate. He was a member of Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor. He was an avid video gamer with his friends and his friendships meant the world to him. He was a pure soul with a great smile. He always had an upbeat personality and always saw the positive in people. He is survived by his mother, Teresa Ann Cook; and his grandparents, Kay "Nina" Strehle and John Edward "Papa" Strehle III. Viewing will be at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street N., St. Petersburg, Florida 33704 Friday, June 26 from 5-8 pm. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as the viewing will be limited to 10 individuals at a time and will therefore have to rotate in and out. The funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church Saturday, June 27, at 3 pm, 1800 12th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.