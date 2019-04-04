LIVINGSTON, Sean LaMar
45, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned March 28, 2019. He was a member of New Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Lakewood High School and Florida A&M University. He is survived by parents, John and Julia Livingston Morgan; brother, Ramon Morgan (Cherisse); grandparents; and other relatives. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 6, 1 pm, at New Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, with wake 6 pm, at the church.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019