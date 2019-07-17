QUIGLEY, Sean Michael
54, years old, formerly of Tampa, died July 10, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale after a short illness. Sean was born on January 31, 1965 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Col. Hugh and Mary Quigley. The tenth child, special since birth, he is survived by his nine siblings, Hugh, Michael, Delia, Kevin, Brian, Brigid; (niece, Sarah Blake and husband, Nick Ochsner); Patrick, Mary Anne, Brendan, (Cindy, nieces, Cierra, Erin and nephew, Brendan). The family is indebted to Patrick, who took such wonderful care of him, as he was his best friend and guardian. Sean will join his parents at Arlington National Cemetery. He will always be in our hearts.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019