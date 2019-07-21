Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Michael SKILLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SKILLEN, Sean Michael



44, passed away suddenly of heart failure July 6, 2019. Sean was born and raised in St. Petersburg, FL. His passions in life were cooking, playing his guitar, karaoke, and singing in many bands. Following graduation from Northeast High School, he worked as a lifeguard and thereafter became a well-trained chef. He is survived by his loving mother, Melissa Gregg and his 'dad,' Hal Gregg of St. Petersburg, FL. He is also survived by his grandfather, James Skillen; great uncle, George Baxter; five aunts; three uncles; and 13 cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Hilary Skillen; his grandmothers, Marian Mannion, Gwen Skillen, and Shirley Skillen; and his two aunts, Donna Harry and Linda Skillen. Sean is dearly missed by all of his family and the countless friends he has made throughout his life. Sean lived life to its fullest and a celebration of his life will be held at Sorenson Funeral Home, 3180 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Saturday, July 27, 2019, 5-7 pm.

SKILLEN, Sean Michael44, passed away suddenly of heart failure July 6, 2019. Sean was born and raised in St. Petersburg, FL. His passions in life were cooking, playing his guitar, karaoke, and singing in many bands. Following graduation from Northeast High School, he worked as a lifeguard and thereafter became a well-trained chef. He is survived by his loving mother, Melissa Gregg and his 'dad,' Hal Gregg of St. Petersburg, FL. He is also survived by his grandfather, James Skillen; great uncle, George Baxter; five aunts; three uncles; and 13 cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Hilary Skillen; his grandmothers, Marian Mannion, Gwen Skillen, and Shirley Skillen; and his two aunts, Donna Harry and Linda Skillen. Sean is dearly missed by all of his family and the countless friends he has made throughout his life. Sean lived life to its fullest and a celebration of his life will be held at Sorenson Funeral Home, 3180 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Saturday, July 27, 2019, 5-7 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close