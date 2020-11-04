MUSSELMAN, Sean Erin 60, of St. Petersburg, died October 28, 2020. Sean studied at the School of American Ballet, working under George Balanchine and dancing with Rudolph Nureyev. Professionally, he danced with Mikhail Baryshnikov, Peter Martins, Gelsey Kirkland, and Suzanne Farrell. He was a member of Chicago City Ballet, Eglevsky Ballet under Edward Villella, and Pacific Northwest Ballet. Returning to St. Petersburg, Sean founded the nonprofit Florida Studio Theater. At his death, Sean was Co-Artistic Direct-or/Ballet Master at L'Acad-émie of Dance. Sean was predeceased by wife, Suzanne; parents, Don and Dorles Musselman; and brother, Garth. He is survived by brothers, Greg (Tampa) and Rod (Spain). A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



