Sebastian HOWARD

HOWARD, Sebastian A. 30, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on March 20, 2020. He is survived by his father, Sean Pinckney Sr.; mother, Tiwanya Keys; sons, Josiah Brown, Shamar, Sebastian Jr., Samir, Saveon, and Sincere Howard; daughters, Kyliah, Sevyn, Serenity, and Sa'nylah Howard; his brothers, Sean Pinckney Jr., Kwame and Leonte Weaver, DeSean, Rashad, and Aiko Pinckney; his sisters, Arie Holmes and Angel Gordon; grandmother, Margaret Keys; other relatives and friends. Funeral Service is on Saturday, March 28, at 11 am, with visitation one hour prior at Mt. Zion Progressive Youth Chapel. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020
