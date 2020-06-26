DiCARO, Sebby of Gulfport, Florida, passed away peacefully at Suncoast Hospice Care Center on June 8, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Susan; two daughters, Rachel and Christina; and his siblings in the United States and Sicily. He served in the Italian Navy and traveled aboard across Europe and Africa. When his service concluded, he immigrated to the United States in 1972 and naturalized in subsequent years. On May 7, 1978, he married his soulmate Susan Capaldi in Lake Carmel, NY and celebrated 42 years of marriage this past May. Sebby worked in the boating industry as a wielder and was a universal man of all trades in his working years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation in memory of Sebby DiCaro.



