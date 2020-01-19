WEHLING, Selma (Villanueva) passed away January 13, 2020 at the age of 75. She is survived by her sons, Marc Wehling (Silvia) and Gregory Wehling (Christine); and six grandchildren, Victoria, Lauren, Avery, Ava, Liam and Audrey. She was predeceased by her parents, Gregorio and Antonia Villanueva. Born in New York, NY, Selma was a lifelong Tampa resident; she attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from USF. She worked many years in the legal field as a paralegal as well as development of various small business enterprises. Her passion to help others kept her busy in many non-profit activities. She was a devoted mother and will be remembered for her warmth and generosity and her strong spiritual faith. A memorial service will be held on Sunday January 26 from 2-4 pm at Blount & Curry FH Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020