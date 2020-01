WEHLING, Selma (Villanueva) passed away January 13, 2020 at the age of 75. She is survived by her sons, Marc Wehling (Silvia) and Gregory Wehling (Christine); and six grandchildren, Victoria, Lauren, Avery, Ava, Liam and Audrey. She was predeceased by her parents, Gregorio and Antonia Villanueva. Born in New York, NY, Selma was a lifelong Tampa resident; she attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from USF. She worked many years in the legal field as a paralegal as well as development of various small business enterprises. Her passion to help others kept her busy in many non-profit activities. She was a devoted mother and will be remembered for her warmth and generosity and her strong spiritual faith. A memorial service will be held on Sunday January 26 from 2-4 pm at Blount & Curry FH Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com