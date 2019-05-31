ALLEN, Selmer



92, of Helena, GA was born in Dodge County Georgia July 3, 1926. He passed away peacefully May 29, 2019 at Lumber City Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Walker Allen, whom he was married to for over 50 years and son, Richard "Donald" Allen. Mr. Allen is survived by his son, Charles K. Allen (Cheryl); their children, Holly M. Allen and Michael "Chad" Allen (Maria Jose); grandchildren, Joshua L. Young, Chloe N. Allen, Isabella N. Allen-Vera, and Mateo J. Allen-Vera. He is survived also by brother, Walter E. Allen; sisters, Josephine Wooten and Olene DuChene. Mr. Allen retired from SCL railroad in Tampa. His love of hunting took him back to Georgia and his farm. Services are at Lowes Funeral Home McRae-Helena, GA Saturday, June 1 at 4 pm with visitation at 3 pm.

