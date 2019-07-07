De La PAZ, Sergio Jr.
76, a Tampa native, passed away July 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jeanne De La Paz; children, Dean De La Paz, Dena Crotts, and Denise Ruiz; grandchildren; and a cherished great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his sister, Diana De La Paz and parents, Sergio and Otilia De La Paz. Sergio retired from the Hillsborough County School Board. He loved fishing, and enjoyed watching the Rays and Bucs games. He will be greatly missed by all. Our family would like to thank the staff at Melech Hospice House for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Lifepath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019