MAJORS, Seth 31, of Port Richey, FL, passed away September 22, 2019. Seth was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. He is survived by his son, Noah; mother, Melissa; three brothers, Michael and Matthew both of Port Richey, FL, and Lance of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; niece, Sierra of Port Richey, FL and grandparents Lean and Mary Jacobs of Port Richey, FL. You will always be in our hearts, we love you and will always miss you. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019