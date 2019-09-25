Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
Seth Majors

Seth Majors Obituary
MAJORS, Seth 31, of Port Richey, FL, passed away September 22, 2019. Seth was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. He is survived by his son, Noah; mother, Melissa; three brothers, Michael and Matthew both of Port Richey, FL, and Lance of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; niece, Sierra of Port Richey, FL and grandparents Lean and Mary Jacobs of Port Richey, FL. You will always be in our hearts, we love you and will always miss you. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019
