Shane Piskura June 30, 1977 - July 17, 2012 Shane, eight years ago, our hearts were broken when you left. You were a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. Our lives may change; but the one thing that remains the same is how much we love you Shane. Love never dies. Until we meet again.



