TURNER, Shane T.
41, of Ruskin, Florida, born on December 29, 1977 in Plant City, entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2019. He graduated from the University of South Florida and was a system integration specialist in the agriculture industry. Shane was a member of First United Methodist Church of Plant City. He was a talented musician and played the fiddle at many social events. He enjoyed being on the water, fishing, cooking, and was often referred to as the "Grill Master." He was generous in life and he continued to give. Shane was an organ donor and his gift of life will help at least five people directly. He is survived by his father and stepmother, George and Angie Turner; siblings, Brad Turner (Maria), Barbara Gipson (Bill), and Raven Smith; nephews, Dustin Rice (Candace), Joshua Rice, Trey Turner (Sarah), and Lane Turner; nieces, Summer Smith and Faith Smith; great-nieces, Skylar and Blake; girlfriend, Amie Moore; his best fur buddy, Ava; and many loving extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, LaJean Turner. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 3 pm at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S County Rd 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Children's Home at www.fumch.org. The family would also like to extend their special gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at South Bay Hospital, Sun City Center, and to Shane's neighbors. Expression of condolence at:
HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019