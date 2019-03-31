Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Lee JANSSEN. View Sign

JANSSEN, Shannon Lee



passed away peacefully but unexpectedly March 9, 2019, in Herndon, VA. Shannon, 40, accomplished a lot during her too short life. She graduated from Lakewood High School in 1996 and then earned a degree in chemistry and a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Florida. She worked as a patent examiner for the US Patent Office in Alexandria, VA. She had many adventures that took her around the world with her loved ones. She is survived by her father, Dennis Janssen; mother, Gail Sasnett; brother, Rhett Janssen; and significant other, Eric McComas; plus aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a horse rescue or retirement home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, April 6 at Paynes Prairie State Park in Micanopy, FL.

