Shari RUSSELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shari RUSSELL.
Service Information
National Cremation and Burial Society Ruski
308 East College Ave
Ruskin, FL
33570
(813)-645-3231
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
National Cremation and Burial Society Ruski
308 East College Ave
Ruskin, FL 33570
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUSSELL, Shari Lynn 77, went to be with her Heavenly Father December 28, 2019. Shari is survived by her loving husband, Charles William Banks; her brother, Ret. Lt. Col. James Reetz; and her daughters, Gay Lynn Love (Scott), Gwendolyn Fox (Danny), Gail Roessel (Tom), and Lisa Banks. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 am January 4, 2020 at the National Cremation & Burial Society, 308 E. College Ave., Ruskin FL 33570. Flowers may be sent to the National Cremation & Burial Society, or donations made to the in her name, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.