RUSSELL, Shari Lynn 77, went to be with her Heavenly Father December 28, 2019. Shari is survived by her loving husband, Charles William Banks; her brother, Ret. Lt. Col. James Reetz; and her daughters, Gay Lynn Love (Scott), Gwendolyn Fox (Danny), Gail Roessel (Tom), and Lisa Banks. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 am January 4, 2020 at the National Cremation & Burial Society, 308 E. College Ave., Ruskin FL 33570. Flowers may be sent to the National Cremation & Burial Society, or donations made to the in her name, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020