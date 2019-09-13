RUSSELL, Sharolyn "Ashley" aka Paris Russell 64,of Tampa, FL, was taken home to be with Lord Sept. 6, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, GA, to Hugh and Mary Russell and survived by Mary. She is also survived by longtime partner, Bradford Dillingham; and his six children;ex-husband, Wayne J Moseley Jr.;three siblings, Harold Hugh Russell Jr., Tina Marie Russell and Avi Russell. Her three children, Melanie Rose and Chris Rose, Loren Taylor Moseley and Biancha Moseley, and Grant Hamilton Moseley. She has five wonderful grandchildren, Phillip Christian Rose II, Lauren Elizabeth Rose, Angelina Olivia Rose, Scarlett Grace Moseley, and Hadley Elizabeth Riley. Ashley lived in Atlanta until the late 1980s where she created and published Southern Homes Magazine, which brought her to Tampa to start up the Florida edition, she met Wayne J. Moseley Jr. and had two sons. Ashley loved beautiful things which brought her to opening a furniture store, Paris Flea in 1993 with her daughter, Melanie Rose. Just 2 1/2 years ago she retired to pursue her art. She was an avid painter and loved to help anyone in need. She was one of a kind and she will be missed dearly. Services to be held Saturday, September 14 at 4:30 pm at Bayshore Baptist, 3111 W Morrison Ave, Tampa, FL 33629. Celebration of life party to follow from 6-8 pm at Hula Bay, 5210 W. Tyson Ave., Tampa, FL 33611. In lieu of flowers and Ashley's love of Cats, please make a donation to "Big Cat Rescue".

