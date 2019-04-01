Sharon BOLEY

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon BOLEY.

BOLEY, Sharon

76, of Spring Hill, passed away March 21, 2019. She was a loving and devoted mother. She is survived by her loving children and grandchilren, Randy (Cindy) Ross, Donna (George) Griffith, Gail Mitchell, Linda and Nelson Rodriguez; grandchildren, Tabatha (Menelik) Simon, Chad (Lindsey) Griffith, Gary (Caiti) Griffith, Brandi (Conrad) Posey, Wesley Hardee; great- grandchildren, Haley Griffith and Laney Posey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.