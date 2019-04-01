BOLEY, Sharon
76, of Spring Hill, passed away March 21, 2019. She was a loving and devoted mother. She is survived by her loving children and grandchilren, Randy (Cindy) Ross, Donna (George) Griffith, Gail Mitchell, Linda and Nelson Rodriguez; grandchildren, Tabatha (Menelik) Simon, Chad (Lindsey) Griffith, Gary (Caiti) Griffith, Brandi (Conrad) Posey, Wesley Hardee; great- grandchildren, Haley Griffith and Laney Posey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2019