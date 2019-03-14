SCHERER, Sharon D.
77 years, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Seaman, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at her residence. Sharon was born February 21, 1942, in Seaman, Ohio, the daughter of Taylor and Delphia (Wade) Berry. She was retired from working as an underwriter for Aetna Insurance. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, William Spires, and her second husband, George Scherer. She leaves her son, Randy (Roberta) Spires, of Grove City, and her three grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, and Lauren Spires. A memorial service, officiated by Larry Harrell, will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, in Seaman, Ohio. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 am until 1 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019