EVANS, Sharon Anna 73, entered the gates of Heaven January 26, 2020. Sharon is survived by her husband, Norman Evans; her sons, William Evans and Paul Evans; her sisters, Linda Rothand Susan Coolidge; and her brothers, George Shred, Eugene Shred and Timothy Shred. She was a grandmother, great-grand-mother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to so many. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lettie Shred and her son, Ronald J. Backert. Sharon was born May 28, 1946, in North Collins, NY, and relocated to St. Petersburg, FL over forty years ago. Sharon had incredible passion as a registered nurse and home health care supervisor where she worked and lived in Palm Harbor and Holiday. Sharon retired in Lecanto, Florida, where she lived with her husband of over 45 years and her beloved doggies. Family and friends will be received Friday January 31, 2020, 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am. All at Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homo-sassa, FL 34446. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sharon's name to your local Cancer, SPCA or VA organization.

