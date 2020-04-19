HOLLYWOOD, Sharon 79, of Temple Terrace, Florida, passed peacefully on April 9, 2020. Born in Leominster, MA, she grew up in Lockport, NY, later moving to Brandon, FL, and retiring in Hudson and Temple Terrace. Sharon spent her early career as a dental hygienist, and dental hygiene instructor. She later worked for the State of Florida, and spent a long career working in the Mediation Program with the 13th Judicial Circuit. She retired in 2001 and enjoyed her time camping and fishing. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Jennifer Branch (David); granddaughters Elizabeth and Katherine; son, Daniel Preble; brother, Dennis Caisse (Carol); sister, Deborah Drury (Jerry); niece, Vanessa Caisse; nephews, Ryan Caisse, Patrick Cates, and Ryan Drury; stepsons, Michael Hollywood and Shawn Hollywood, and their families, and many loving cousins. No services are planned at this time, however in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's memory to Southeastern Guide Dogs, or to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020