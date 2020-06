Or Copy this URL to Share

HOWARD, Sharon 67, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on June 6, 2020. She is survived by one son, Jacques Fields; one daughter, D'Andrea Williams; three brothers; two grandchildren, and other loving relatives. Funeral Service Saturday, June 13, Bethel Community Baptist Church, Family Only. Smith Funeral Home/727 894-2266



