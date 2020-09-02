1/1
Sharon JENKINS
{ "" }
JENKINS, Sharon E. 70, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned August 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Curley Lee Jenkins; daughter Mylia K. Thomas (Tristan); two sons, Aaron C. Jenkins and Myron L. Jenkins; three brothers, Horace Baker, Anthony Baker (Patricia), and Charles Henry (Gussie); five sisters, Barbara Streeter, Kathleen Thomas, Dorothy Baker, Minerva Evans (Matthew), and Linda Baker; one granddaughter, Myliani Jenkins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 3-7 pm. Funeral Saturday, Sept. 5, 11 am at Victory Christian Center 3012 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Victory Christian Center
