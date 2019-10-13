LARSON, Sharon Ingrid age 66, of Town Shores, Gulfport, Florida died at home on October 2, 2019 from heart failure. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and came here from Larchmont, NY in 1959. She was retired from St. Petersburg Suncoast Medical Group. She was a graduate of Seminole High School and the Tomlinson Adult Education Center School of Cosmetology. Sharon was a Past Worthy Matron of Gulf Beach Chapter 241 Order of the Eastern Star. Sharon is survived by her brother, Eric Larson, Land O' Lakes, FL; nephew, Matthew Larson, Thonotosassa, FL; niece, Beth Coryea, Land O' Lakes, FL; three great-nephews; three great-nieces; and one great-grandnephew. National Cremation Society of Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019