Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Louise (Lister) VALENTINE. View Sign Service Information Stowers Funeral Home 401 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 335115001 (813)-689-1211 Send Flowers Obituary

VALENTINE, Sharon Louise (Lister)



66, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2019. Sharon was born on January 3, 1953 in Syracuse New York and relocated to Tampa in 1976. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of nearly 36 years, Gregory Valentine; son, William Earley (Brenda); son, Steven Earley; grandchildren, Wesley Earley (Jamilyn), Joselee Burgos, and Kieara Delgado; and great-grandchildren, Kasey Earley and Benji Earley. She is also survived by her sisters, Deborah Sohrabi, Julie Holtzkamm, and Barbara Howell; brothers, Michael Lister, John Lister, and Thomas Lister; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline and John Lister; brother, Brian Lister; and sister, Doreen Bradbury. Sharon retired from a rewarding career with Hillsborough County after 32 years of service. She had a great sense of humor, loved fiercely, and gave from her heart. Sharon enjoyed art, crafting, and decorating, especially at Christmas. She loved fashion, pajamas, and coffee, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and her beloved dogs, Sadie and Sally. Sharon will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. Her dynamic personality will remain forever in our hearts. Visitation will take place at Stowers Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26 from 6-8 pm. The Funeral will take place on Thursday at 12 pm with Burial service directly after at Sunset Memory Gardens.

VALENTINE, Sharon Louise (Lister)66, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2019. Sharon was born on January 3, 1953 in Syracuse New York and relocated to Tampa in 1976. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of nearly 36 years, Gregory Valentine; son, William Earley (Brenda); son, Steven Earley; grandchildren, Wesley Earley (Jamilyn), Joselee Burgos, and Kieara Delgado; and great-grandchildren, Kasey Earley and Benji Earley. She is also survived by her sisters, Deborah Sohrabi, Julie Holtzkamm, and Barbara Howell; brothers, Michael Lister, John Lister, and Thomas Lister; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline and John Lister; brother, Brian Lister; and sister, Doreen Bradbury. Sharon retired from a rewarding career with Hillsborough County after 32 years of service. She had a great sense of humor, loved fiercely, and gave from her heart. Sharon enjoyed art, crafting, and decorating, especially at Christmas. She loved fashion, pajamas, and coffee, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and her beloved dogs, Sadie and Sally. Sharon will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. Her dynamic personality will remain forever in our hearts. Visitation will take place at Stowers Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26 from 6-8 pm. The Funeral will take place on Thursday at 12 pm with Burial service directly after at Sunset Memory Gardens. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close