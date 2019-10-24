McBRIDE, Sharon M. 79, of Land O' Lakes, Florida passed away October 22, 2019. She was born in Tampa, Florida and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1957, and was also a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Sharon enjoyed being out on the open water sailing with her sail club, Dinghy Dames, on Davis Island in Tampa. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jim A. McBride; daughter, Valerie Ansell; son, Cody McBride (Jennifer); and seven grandchildren. A funeral service will take place at Loyless Funeral Home, Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10 am, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sharon's name to Florida FFA Association or Florida 4-H. She was loved and will always be missed. Loyless Funeral Home

