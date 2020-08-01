Sharon O'DONNELL

O'DONNELL, Sharon A. 72, of Clearwater died Thursday July 23, 2020 at Mease Countryside Hospital. She was Born in Newark, NJ and lived in Toms River, NJ before moving to Clearwater. Sharon worked for Pinellas County Sheriffs Department from 1977 till her retirement in 2006, first as a nurse, then a Detention Deputy. Sharon will be missed for her generous and loving nature to all she knew and as "The Matriarch" of our family. She is survived by her brothers, John (Sandy) of Venice, Edward of Largo and Michael (Rosemarie) of Clearwater; also her sister, Patricia of Toms River, NJ. her nephews, Paul and Jon; and great-nephew David; also her nieces, Megan and Summer; and great- niece Kailyn. A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2281 State Road 580, Clearwater, FL on August 13 at 11 am to celebrate her life and birthday.



