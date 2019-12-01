|
|
RATAJCZYK, Sharon 75, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2109. She was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. She is survived by husband, Dennis; and cherished mother of Nick, Jaclyn, Denise and Mary; beloved grandmother of six; and great-grandmother of seven. She is survived by four siblings. Sharon will be especially remembered for the kindest heart ever, and for delicious home cooked meals, and beautifully decorated cakes. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 12 pm, at: Dobies Funeral Home - Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019