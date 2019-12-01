Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon RATAJCZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon RATAJCZYK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon RATAJCZYK Obituary
RATAJCZYK, Sharon 75, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2109. She was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. She is survived by husband, Dennis; and cherished mother of Nick, Jaclyn, Denise and Mary; beloved grandmother of six; and great-grandmother of seven. She is survived by four siblings. Sharon will be especially remembered for the kindest heart ever, and for delicious home cooked meals, and beautifully decorated cakes. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 12 pm, at: Dobies Funeral Home - Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now