SABO, Sharon Lee 69, of Odessa, Florida, died January 26, 2020. She was born in Northampton, Massachusetts and came to Florida in 1959. She was a graduate of Zephyrhills High School, class of 1967. She was a hostess at The Olive Garden in Citrus Park and enjoyed working there for many years. Sharon enjoyed gardening, nature, and helping animals. She is survived by her loving family and friends. Her family will gather privately at her final resting place in Massachusetts. LoylessFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
