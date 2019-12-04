Sharon SCHUBERT

SCHUBERT, Sharon Marie (Muscatell) 69, of Clearwater, formerly of Easton, PA, died on Nov. 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sharon was born May 22, 1950. Since moving to Florida she has been a Home Caregiver and salesperson at Dollar Tree. Sharon will be remembered by many loving and caring friends. She is survived by her daughter, Shawnee Burke of Bethlehem, PA; mother, Florence Sargent and sister, Pamela Kleedorfer, both of Fort Mill, SC; sister, Beverly Kist of Seminole, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019
