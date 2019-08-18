Sharon SCONDRAS

Obituary
SCONDRAS, Sharon A. (Foley) loving wife and mother died Aug. 6, 2019 at the age of 60 in Spartanburg, SC. She was a resident of Largo for 35 years where she raised her children, Jennifer and Shannon. She had a strong will and sassy personality. She touched the hearts of the many. Sharon had a passion for her animals and unicorns. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James; their children, siblings, David, Kevin (Cheryl), Peter (Roberta) and Martha Foley. A service will be held Aug. 24 in South Carolina.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
