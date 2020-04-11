Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Sharon Slowey


1937 - 2020
Sharon Slowey Obituary
SLOWEY, Sharon May also known as Coach Slowey, passed away peacefully at home April 2, 2020. Sharon was predeceased by her beloved husband, Don and leaves behind four children, Dianna (John), Beau (Carolyn), Scott (Kim), and Patrick, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchild-ren, cousins, and other family and a multitude of friends, all of whom she adored and who adored her right back. In lieu of flowers there is a scholarship fund set up in the name of Sharon Slowey at Incarnation Catholic School. You may contact Marrie McLauglin at (813) 884-4502. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
