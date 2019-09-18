|
BROYLES, Sharron Pearl Griffin born August 24, 1937, in Flint, Michigan and passed September 13, 2019, in Tampa, Florida, "To know her is to love her," Eagle Hi Life, 1954-1955. Sharron was born in Flint, MI. When she was in the first grade, her family moved back to Fayette, OH. Fayette was where her father, Charles Otis Griffin, was born on the farm his father, Floyd Otis Griffin, worked east of Fayette. She would graduate from Gorham-Fayette High School in 1955, just before the family moved to Angola, IN, where her father worked. There she met Richard Welty Broyles, a Tri-State student, from Fairmount, IN. They were married, March 26, 1960, by the Rev. Robert James in The Church of the Nazarene, Angola, IN, then moved to St. Louis, MO, where Richard worked as an Aeronautical Engineer. She would return to Angola when Richard entered the U.S. Army in December 1960. She would join him in December 1962 when he left Redstone Arsenal and stayed in Huntsville, AL, to work on the race to the moon. Mark Andrew was born there in 1965. This would be the start of an exciting life moving around the country as Richard followed his career in aerospace, defense, and nuclear engineering. Major stops would be Seattle, WA, East Hartford, CT, and Lynchburg, VA, before calling Tampa home since 1979. They would live in South Bend, IN, Cincinnati, OH, Houston, TX, Angola, IN, New Orleans, LA, Orlando, FL, and elsewhere before retiring back to Tampa. Her Christian faith was always foremost. She helped build three churches, believing it important to pass the faith to the next generation. In Tampa, the Christians of First Nazarene and Palma Ceia UMC were a vital part of her faith family. She enjoyed the beauty of this land, our land, having hiked many a trail, reading, and walking at WestShore Plaza. Thank you to the physicians and staff at Memorial Hospital of Tampa, Kindred Hospital Bay Area, and Gandy Crossing Care Center for support over the last two years. Predeceased by her father, Charles; mother, Capitola Beatrice Mitchell Griffin; two brothers, Richard and David, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Ann Griffin, Monroe, WI, and one brother, Marvin Floyd Griffin, Niles, MI; her husband, Richard; son, Mark, his wife, Kathleen Ann nee Stahl and their five children, Kevin, Shawn, Dana, Julie and Sara, Tampa, FL. Funeral service will take place Friday, September 20, 6 pm at MacDonald Funeral Home, 10520 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 with Rev. Bruce Toms and Rev. John Teter officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery, Fairmount, IN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Spring of Tampa Bay, PO Box 5147, Tampa, FL 33675. Condolences may be expressed online at www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019