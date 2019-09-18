Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
813-933-4950
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
View Map
Sharron Pearl (Griffin) Broyles


1937 - 2019
Sharron Pearl (Griffin) Broyles Obituary
born on August 24, 1937, in Flint, Michigan, passed away on September 13, 2019, in Tampa, Florida, "To know her is to love her," Eagle Hi Life, 1954-1955. When she was in the first grade, her family moved back to Fayette, Ohio. Fayette was where her father, Charles Otis Griffin, was born on the farm his father, Floyd Otis Griffin, worked east of Fayette. She would graduate from Gorham-Fayette High School in 1955, just before the family moved to Angola, Indiana, where her father worked. There she met Richard Welty Broyles, a Tri-State student, from Fairmount, Indiana. They were married on March 26, 1960, by the Rev. Robert James in The Church of the Nazarene, Angola, Indiana, then moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where Richard worked as an Aeronautical Engineer. She would return to Angola when Richard entered the U.S. Army in December of 1960. She would join him in December 1962 when he left Redstone Arsenal and stayed in Huntsville, Alabama to work on the race to the moon. Mark Andrew was born there in 1965. This would be the start of an exciting life, moving around the country as Richard followed his career in aerospace, defense, and nuclear engineering. Major stops would be Seattle, Washington, East Hartford, Connecticut, and Lynchburg, Virginia, before calling Tampa home since 1979. They would live in South Bend, Indiana, Cincinnati, Ohio, Houston, Texas, Angola, Indiana, New Orleans, Louisiana, Orlando, Florida, and elsewhere before retiring back to Tampa. Her Christian faith was always foremost. She helped build three churches, believing it important to pass the faith to the next generation. In Tampa, the Christians of First Nazarene and Palma Ceia United Methodist Church were a vital part of her faith family. She enjoyed the beauty of this land, our land, having hiked many a trail, reading, and walking at WestShore Plaza. Thank you to the physicians and staff at Memorial Hospital of Tampa, Kindred Hospital Bay Area, and Gandy Crossing Care Center for support over the last two years. Sharron was predeceased by her father, Charles; mother, Capitola Beatrice Mitchell Griffin; two brothers, Richard and David; she is survived by her sister, Barbara Ann Griffin, Monroe, Wisconsin; and one brother, Marvin Floyd Griffin, Niles, Michigan; her husband, Richard; son, Mark, and wife, Kathleen Ann nee Stahl; and their five children, Kevin, Shawn, Dana, Julie, and Sara, Tampa, Florida. Funeral service will take place on Friday, September 20 at 6:00 p.m., at MacDonald Funeral Home, 10520 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33612 with Rev. Bruce Toms and Rev. John Teter officiating. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery, Fairmount, Indiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Spring of Tampa Bay, PO Box 5147, Tampa, Florida 33675. Condolences may be expressed online at www.macdonaldfuneral.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019
