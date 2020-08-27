1/1
Sharronah SCOTT
SCOTT, Sharronah W. 46, passed away August 21, 2020. She is survived by two children, Asijah and Avin; parents, Kenneth Wright of St. Petersburg, mother, Shar-mae (Olester) Benson of Woodbury, MN; four sisters, Alishia Wright (Kenneth), Tampa, FL, Kewa Wright, St. Petersburg, Mina Davis (Walter), Clearwater, FL, and Parisa Azadibandani (Chris) St. Petersburg, FL; many other relatives and friends. Public visitation is Friday, August 28, from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be private. Condolences may be sent to sanchezmortuary.com click on tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501 25th Way S. (727) 317-0035

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
