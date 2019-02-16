Shawn Michael Huesca

In Loving Memory

Shawn Michael Huesca

11/4/1971-2/16/2003

It's been a very long, lonely,

and sad 16 years since we lost you. You would be 47.

Wow. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. Not being able to see

your sweet smile and hear you laugh breaks our hearts. May God hold you in His arms

until we meet again in Heaven.

The Wards, The Halversons,

and The Ventos
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2019
