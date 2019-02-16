In Loving Memory
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawn Michael Huesca.
Shawn Michael Huesca
11/4/1971-2/16/2003
It's been a very long, lonely,
and sad 16 years since we lost you. You would be 47.
Wow. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. Not being able to see
your sweet smile and hear you laugh breaks our hearts. May God hold you in His arms
until we meet again in Heaven.
The Wards, The Halversons,
and The Ventos
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2019