WISHART, Shawn Robert 42, of Tampa, FL passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. He was the son of Katherine (Manning) Wishart of Beverly, MA and the late Bruce Wishart. He graduated from Beverly High School Class of 1995 and received his BS degree from the University of Incarnate Word in 2018. Shawn was a dedicated employee of USAA Bank. He worked at the San Antonio and Phoenix campuses before relocating permanently to Tampa, where he was Director of Business and Process Development Consulting. Shawn enjoyed working out, golfing, and following Boston sports teams. He enjoyed fishing with his father and spent many summers at the Manning family cottage on Newfound Lake in New Hampshire with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his mother, Shawn is survived by his stepmother, Christine Wishart Skumautz and her husband, Ben, of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by his loving aunts and uncles, Margaret and Andrew McKown, Suzanne and David Cooper, Patrice and Mark Sullivan; and his cousins: Jeff and Petra McKown, Ryan Cooper, and Erica, Kendall and Brett Sullivan. A memorial service will be held at Campbell's Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 3 pm, relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be held prior from 2-3 pm. Shawn's family requests donations in lieu of flowers to AFSP.org for the prevention of suicide. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020