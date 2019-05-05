Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Baker "Munchie" RANDALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





"Munchie" passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born July 8, 1934 in Royal Oak, Michigan, the youngest of 10 children. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Bill "Randy" Randall. She is survived by her children, Cia and Tom Hires, Trey Randall, Patti and Joseph Long, and Kaye Randall; grandchildren, Erin andMike, Tory and Christina, Chris and Emerald, Celida and Dan, Brianna, Tommy, and Catherine; 12 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The passions in her life were her Catholic faith, her husband, her family, friends, travel, going out to eat, and the U.S. Air Force, in which she served as a radar operator at Hamilton Field during the Korean War. She was a wonderful, inspiring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed here but we know we will see her again. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, May 9, 10:30 am, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Ruskin with inurnment following at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Honor Flight of West Central Florida, P.O. Box 55661, St. Petersburg, FL 33732.





