COTNER, Sheila M. 70, of Safety Harbor, FL, passed away August 19, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL, with her family and friends by her side. Sheila was born on July 13, 1949 in Thurmont, Maryland, to Charles and Nelda Walter. She was raised in Thurmont where she went to grade school through high school. She worked at the Pentagon where she met Jimmy Cotner and the two married on February 16, 1976. They raised two sons, Keith and Kyle; and one daughter, Kimberly. They moved to Safety Harbor, FL, in 1983 where she was the ultimate neighborhood mom. Sheila was full of life and energy, she loved spending time with friends and family. She was always there to lend a helping hand or advice to anyone who needed it. She was selfless, caring, kind, compassionate, strong, and a great mentor to all. She is missed and will be missed by all who knew Sheila. Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; her father, Charles. She is survived by her three children, Keith, Kyle, and Kimberly Wilmas; her mother, Nelda Walter; her sister, Patricia Walter; her brothers, Jeff Walter, Dave Walter, by their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins, nieces, and nephews, and friends. There will be a memorial service to be held in November.

