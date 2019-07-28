Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Frances MCNEILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McNEILL, Sheila Frances



80, died at Memorial Hospital of Tampa on July 20, 2019. The Tampa native was born on April 22, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Kendrick Marion Nichols and the late Margaret Lois Nichols. Sheila attended Hillsborough High School and was a graduate of Florida State University.



Sheila and her husband selected Sarasota, Florida as the place they wanted to raise a family. Sheila taught English at Sarasota High School and served as the faculty advisor for the school newspaper. She later co-owned and managed with her husband DeMaco Corporation, a wholesale specialty concrete block manufacturing company. She also received her real estate broker's license and co-owned, again with her husband, Snug Harbor Realty, Inc.



Sheila was a life-long learner. As her children grew up, she continued her education at the University of South Florida in Tampa, receiving first an M.Ed. in 1984 and subsequently a Ph.D. in 1987. She was an honorary member of the Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Kappa Delta Pi scholastic honor societies. As a graduate student Sheila taught undergraduate and graduate level computer programming and mathematics education courses and designed and conducted numerous training seminars in the fields of education and medical staffing.



Sheila attended Stetson University College of Law where she was a member of the Stetson Law Review. Upon receiving her J.D. in 1990 Sheila became a staff attorney for the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida in Tampa. She was working in this capacity at the time of her death.



Sheila had an adventurous spirit. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In the 1970s she learned to fly FAA single engine airplanes.



Sheila was active in her community. In Sarasota she attended the Church of the Redeemer, participated in the Junior League, and served as a Girl Scout leader. In Tampa she was a member of the Hyde Park United Methodist Church. She was an accomplished pianist and sang in her church choir.



Sheila was a loving wife and mother with a kind heart, a quick wit, and a keen intellect. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harold; her daughters, Prentiss McNeill and Harrison Gholson; her son-in-law, Richard Cormier; her nephew Philip Nichols; and her sister-in-law, Betty Nichols. She was predeceased by her brothers, Grady Nichols and Philip Nichols. A memorial service will be held at Hyde Park United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 4 at 3 pm. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Hyde Park United Methodist Church at 500 West Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33606.

