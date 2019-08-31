Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Sheila Stamas

STAMAS, Sheila beloved wife and mother, 91, of Tarpon Springs, fell asleep in the Lord on August 29, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years Peter. She is survived by her four children, George, Anna, John and Bill; 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Visitations will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday August 31 at 1 pm followed by a service at 2 pm. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 31, 2019
