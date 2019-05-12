BRYANT, Shel



68, passed away May 9, 2019. She was born July 27, 1950 and lived most of her life in St. Petersburg, Florida and then relocated to Safety Harbor in 2008. She is survived by husband, Kenneth (Skip) Berg; daughter, Liza French, (Jonathan); and grandson, Wyatt; stepdaughters, Jennifer Houtz, (Nile), Stephanie Tomlinson (Kevin); and grandchildren, Brittany, Madison, Sarah, and Emily.



A gifted dancer, Shel owned and operated The Dance Factory in St. Petersburg, FL where she taught ballet, jazz, tap dance, acrobatics, and musical theater. As a member of Actors' Equity, Shel performed, directed, and choreographed live musicals throughout the Tampa Bay area. She also performed with a musical touring company in Las Vegas and other cities across the U.S., as well as in many European cities. Shel was one of the original choreographers for many of the original production numbers when Walt Disney World first opened.



Shel was a strong women's rights advocate at St. Petersburg Women's Clinic for many years. As a counselor, she provided direction and guidance to young women.



An avid gardener, Shel created a masterpiece in her back yard that grew larger and better every year. She grew beautifully ripened tomatoes, zucchini, squash, lettuce, and more. She loved being outdoors with her hands in the dirt, planting and cultivating while taking in Mother Nature to soothe her soul. When family and friends came to visit, they always received a tour of the garden and a goody bag full of delights.



In addition to all her other talents, Shel was a gourmet cook and everyone looked forward to her homemade rum cakes at Christmastime.



There will be a celebration of life at Feather Sound Country Club, 2201 Feather Sound Dr., Clearwater, FL 33762, May 22, 2019 at 6 pm. For further information, contact Ken Berg at (727) 252-3100.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Suncoast Hospice Care Centers in memory of Shel Bryant, Suncoast Hospice, 164 West Lake Road, Palm Harbor, Florida 34684. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019