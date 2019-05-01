HILTON, Shelby M.



25, of St. Petersburg, lost her battle to brain cancer Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in St. Petersburg, she was the daughter of Hank and Donna Hilton. Shelby was an inspiration to her family, friends and community. Beloved by all, she demostrated courage, persistence and a tender heart towards God with compassion for others. A graduate from the University of Kentucky, she was a member of the UK gymnastic team and completed her degree in Communications in 2016. She is survived by her parents, Hank and Donna Hilton; brother, Henry Hilton. Shelby's service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Northwest Church of Christ, 6355 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shelby's name to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (cmnorlando.org), The Pediatric Tumor Foundation (curethekids.org), or Base Camp (basecamp.org). Visit her online guestbook at



AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019