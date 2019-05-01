Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Hilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby M. Hilton

Obituary Condolences

Shelby M. Hilton Obituary
HILTON, Shelby M.

25, of St. Petersburg, lost her battle to brain cancer Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in St. Petersburg, she was the daughter of Hank and Donna Hilton. Shelby was an inspiration to her family, friends and community. Beloved by all, she demostrated courage, persistence and a tender heart towards God with compassion for others. A graduate from the University of Kentucky, she was a member of the UK gymnastic team and completed her degree in Communications in 2016. She is survived by her parents, Hank and Donna Hilton; brother, Henry Hilton. Shelby's service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Northwest Church of Christ, 6355 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shelby's name to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (cmnorlando.org), The Pediatric Tumor Foundation (curethekids.org), or Base Camp (basecamp.org). Visit her online guestbook at

AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now