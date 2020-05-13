GINSBERG, Sheldon Morton "Shelly" loving father, grandfather and father-in-law, passed away May 5, 2020. A resident of Tarpon Springs, Shelly was born in Buffalo, NY, Oct. 19, 1942, and moved to Clearwater in 1981. He was preceded in death by his mother, Molly and father, Bernard. Shelly is survived by his wife, Marlee, whom he married in 1968. He was a father to Barrett (Suzana) and Dana; and grandfather to Mason, Evan and Gisele. He was a successful entrepreneur, founding Phone World in Buffalo and Lloyd Prescott in Tampa. A private ceremony will be held.



