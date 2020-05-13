Sheldon GINSBERG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GINSBERG, Sheldon Morton "Shelly" loving father, grandfather and father-in-law, passed away May 5, 2020. A resident of Tarpon Springs, Shelly was born in Buffalo, NY, Oct. 19, 1942, and moved to Clearwater in 1981. He was preceded in death by his mother, Molly and father, Bernard. Shelly is survived by his wife, Marlee, whom he married in 1968. He was a father to Barrett (Suzana) and Dana; and grandfather to Mason, Evan and Gisele. He was a successful entrepreneur, founding Phone World in Buffalo and Lloyd Prescott in Tampa. A private ceremony will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved