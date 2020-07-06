HARRIS, Sheldon 84, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his daughter's home in Newcastle, CA. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 23, 1936 to Robert Thurston Harris and Mildred Sheldon Harris. He attended St. Petersburg Senior High School and attended St. Petersburg Junior College until he joined the United States Air Force in 1957.In 1957, Sheldon entered the United States Air Force Aviation cadets where he trained to become a Navigator. He graduated in August 1957 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. In 1958, while in Salina, Kansas for training, Sheldon met the love of his life Shirley Anne Pyles They were married on September 6, 1958. They went on to have three children, Michelle, Derrick and Daryelle. Sheldon had a long illustrious career in the Air Force with Shirley at his side as they traveled to bases throughout the United States. He flew the B-47 and the B-58 Hustler while assigned to USAF Strategic Air Command. He flew during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a United States Air Force Cold-War era missions in the B-47's, B-52 Stratofortress. He also flew B-58's, T-29's C-124's and KC 135s. Sheldon was a veteran of the Vietnam War, The Cold War, Desert Shield and Desert Storm. As a Lt. Colonel, he was a planner for the Strategic Air Command and was a recognized leader in his career field. He accumulated over 12,000 hours of flying time and flew as a Command Navigator crew member until his retirement in May 1991 where he was assigned to the 940th Air Refueling Group. Sheldon loved to say he was a "FART (Federal Air Reserve Technician) and "passed gas" for a living! Sheldon retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from Mather AFB in Sacramento, CA. Sheldon's career spanned 34 years. He loved being a navigator and loved flying. After retirement in May 1991, Sheldon and Shirley enjoyed traveling throughout the south to gamble and play competitive duplicate bridge. Both achieved Life Master status and were well known on the competitive Duplicate Bridge circuit. Sheldon enjoyed fishing and taking the grandkids out fishing with him when they visited. He and Shirley also enjoyed shooting and both were accomplished shooters with handguns and shotguns. In 2007, they settled in Summerfield, Florida with their little black poodle Rafael. In September 2018, Sheldon and Shirley celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Sheldon is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; his son, Derrick; his parents; and his brother, Thomas "Tommy" Harris; and granddaughter, Selena Vowell; and his constant companion, his dog Rafael. He is survived by his brother, Robert "Bobby" Harris of Vero Beach, Florida; daughters, Michelle Boyes, (husband Jeff Boyes) of Newcastle, CA and Daryelle "Dede" Vowell of Ocala FL; and six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Sheldon will be interred with his wife Shirley on July 6, 2020 with full military honors at the Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Services will be private. In Lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the National Rifle Association (NRA) in his name.



